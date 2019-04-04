|
|
In Loving Memory
Devin Kyree Williams
11/10/1992 - 4/4/2018
There's not a day goes by Son
That I don't cry for you
You're still inside my mind
and in my heart
It broke my heart to lose you
And my heart still aches
But you didn't go alone
A part of me went with you
Our family chain is broken
And nothing seems the same
But as God calls us one by one
The chain will link again
Forever Loved, Never Forgotten
Mom, Debbie,
Brother, Domonique
and family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019