Devin Kyree Williams

11/10/1992 - 4/4/2018

There's not a day goes by Son

That I don't cry for you

You're still inside my mind

and in my heart

It broke my heart to lose you

And my heart still aches

But you didn't go alone

A part of me went with you

Our family chain is broken

And nothing seems the same

But as God calls us one by one

The chain will link again

Forever Loved, Never Forgotten

Mom, Debbie,

Brother, Domonique

and family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019
