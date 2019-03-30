|
|
Devin Wade Cawood
Knoxville, TN
Devin Wade Cawood - age 21, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Charlotte Neely; and great-grandparents, Jesse and Cindy Cawood.
Survivors: mother, Jennifer Jackson; father, David Cawood; siblings, Shane Neely, Tanner Hasting, Payton Jackson, Corbin Jackson, Jayden Cawood, David Luke Cawood, and Leia Cawood; grandparents, Bobbie and Norman Cawood; several aunts, uncles, and
cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment with Rev. Gene Hurley officiating. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.
Devin's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019