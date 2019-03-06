|
|
Dewey Allen Wyrick
Rockford, TN
Dewey A. Wyrick, 79, of Rockford, Tennessee passed peacefully in his sleep, March 3, 2019, after confronting
several chronic as well as recent health issues. Dewey was born to Esther Eddlemon Lamm and Joe Wyrick on January 26, 1940. He grew up in Oak Ridge and moved to Kentucky as a teen. Dewey entered the Marine Corp upon graduating from Pineville High School in 1958. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and MFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, where he later worked in admissions. A talented artist, Dewey
displayed his works at regional art shows and continued
creating both abstract and traditional pieces after his retirement from Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon where he was a
graphic designer. He worked on several ad campaigns, his most
passionate being the TN Child Passenger Safety Program. Quirky and stubborn, he loved his many friends and his family deeply. He also loved fishing and mowing and complaining about fishing and mowing. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy, daughters, Waverly (Wes) Maples and Brooke (Jeff) Givens, and grandchildren: Annie, Wynn, Willow, and Lydia. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Smith Mortuary with a service to follow. Friends are invited to celebrate Dewey's life by sharing stories and
memories and anyone who wishes to speak is welcome. Dewey loved a good party and has earned a fun send off. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital, The Development Office, P. O. Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019