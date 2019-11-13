Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewey Kidwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewey E. Kidwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dewey E. Kidwell Obituary
Dewey E. Kidwell

Corryton - Dewey E. Kidwell, age 87 of Corryton passed away 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the family home. He was a member of New Fellowship Baptist Church. Retired from Norfolk Southern Railway as a carman after 42 years. Preceded in death by mother; Carrie Liford and his wife of 65 years Ann Kidwell who passed away August 31, 2019. Survivors; son, Ronnie Kidwell. Sister in law and brother in law; Becky and Gary Russell. Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel and a private graveside service will be held with Rev. Wayne Lay officiating. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dewey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -