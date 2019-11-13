|
|
Dewey E. Kidwell
Corryton - Dewey E. Kidwell, age 87 of Corryton passed away 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the family home. He was a member of New Fellowship Baptist Church. Retired from Norfolk Southern Railway as a carman after 42 years. Preceded in death by mother; Carrie Liford and his wife of 65 years Ann Kidwell who passed away August 31, 2019. Survivors; son, Ronnie Kidwell. Sister in law and brother in law; Becky and Gary Russell. Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel and a private graveside service will be held with Rev. Wayne Lay officiating. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019