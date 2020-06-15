Dewey Franklin Barefoot
Knoxville - Barefoot, Dewey Franklin, 88 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Dewey graduated from Ouachita Baptist College in Arkansas in 1960 and Golden Gate Theological Seminary in California in 1965 with a Masters degree in Divinity. He worked for Fleetwood Manufacturing and the Douglas Company in the Missile and Space Systems Division. For over 50 years, he pastored several churches in California, Arkansas, and Florida. Dewey retired after 30+ years from CH2M Hill formerly, Gee and Jenson Engineering Firm, in West Palm Beach as a Field Engineer. After retiring, he moved to Knoxville to be closer to family and continued to work as an interim pastor.
Dewey is preceded in death by loving wife of 34 years, Jean Barefoot; second wife, Carol Barefoot; infant daughter, parents and all 10 siblings.
He is survived by daughter, Joyce (Craig) Anthony; granddaughter, Amanda (Bobby) McCarter; grandson, Nicholas (Danielle) Anthony; great grandchildren, Elijah, Cooper, Brooks; step children, Dawn (Lora Tucker) Byrd, William Bone, Debra (Rick) Sharkey, Diana Bone; several nieces, nephews and additional family. Family would like to thank the staff at the Courtyards for their exceptional care.
Receiving of friends will take place Thursday, June 18th from 5-7pm with funeral service following at 7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Graveside service will be held at a later date at Lake Worth Memory Gardens in Lake Worth, Florida.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Knoxville - Barefoot, Dewey Franklin, 88 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Dewey graduated from Ouachita Baptist College in Arkansas in 1960 and Golden Gate Theological Seminary in California in 1965 with a Masters degree in Divinity. He worked for Fleetwood Manufacturing and the Douglas Company in the Missile and Space Systems Division. For over 50 years, he pastored several churches in California, Arkansas, and Florida. Dewey retired after 30+ years from CH2M Hill formerly, Gee and Jenson Engineering Firm, in West Palm Beach as a Field Engineer. After retiring, he moved to Knoxville to be closer to family and continued to work as an interim pastor.
Dewey is preceded in death by loving wife of 34 years, Jean Barefoot; second wife, Carol Barefoot; infant daughter, parents and all 10 siblings.
He is survived by daughter, Joyce (Craig) Anthony; granddaughter, Amanda (Bobby) McCarter; grandson, Nicholas (Danielle) Anthony; great grandchildren, Elijah, Cooper, Brooks; step children, Dawn (Lora Tucker) Byrd, William Bone, Debra (Rick) Sharkey, Diana Bone; several nieces, nephews and additional family. Family would like to thank the staff at the Courtyards for their exceptional care.
Receiving of friends will take place Thursday, June 18th from 5-7pm with funeral service following at 7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Graveside service will be held at a later date at Lake Worth Memory Gardens in Lake Worth, Florida.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.