Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
8:00 PM
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:15 AM
Bethany Cemetery
Dewey Lett Obituary
Dewey Lett

Knoxville - Dewey Wendell Lett, age 91, of Knoxville passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was a Korean United States Army Veteran and a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Wendell retired from Rohm and Haas in 1988 and loved to train border collies. He spent lots of time at the Museum of Appalachia working sheep with his much loved dogs Hoss and Lady during many of the Fall Festivals. He was a lifetime member of the Border Collie Association. Wendell never met a stranger and will be missed.

He is preceded in death by father Maurice Lett; mother Mossie Lett; brother Basil Lett; and sister Evelyn (Lett) Breeden. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Opal (Farmer) Lett; son Steven (Jennifer Doane); daughter Ann (Don) McFarland; and brother Ralph "Doc" Lett. He also leaves behind four grandchildren Alison (Casey) Chittum, Kevin (Haley) Lett, Amy (Randy) Rhyne, Ashley McFarland; seven great-grandchildren MacKenzie, Nicholas, Brooklyn, Braelyn Creed, Tripp, Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. As service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Donnie McGinnis officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:15 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bethany Cemetery for an 11:30 a.m. interment. Pallbearers: Kevin Lett, Casey Chittum, Randy Rhyne, Jim Lett, Frank Lett, Stanley Farmer, Freddie Brasfield, Brandon Parrish. Honorary pallbearer Nicholas Chittum. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
