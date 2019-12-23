|
|
Dewey Manis
Seymour - Dewey Lee Manis, age 70 of Seymour, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.He was a veteran of the United States Army. Dewey is preceded in death by his parents Johnny Oliver and Mildred (Ogle) Manis. Survivors include his wife Geraldine Manis; sons Brian (Crystal) Manis, Wendell (Angela) Manis; grandchildren Aftin Manis, Brandon (Kristen) Manis, Cody (Dakota) Manis, Tara Manis, April Flowers, Shanna Guinn; great-grandchildren Titan, Serenity, Aspen, Isabella and Chloe; brothers Johnny Manis, Jr., Jimmy (Betty) Manis, Donnie (Wanda) Manis, David Manis and friend Melody Helms; sisters Elizabeth (Ermal) Galyon, Mary (Leonard) McGill, Teresa Myers. The family extends a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Thompson Cancer Center and Covenant Hospice. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM at Atchley's Smoky Mountain Chapel, 220 Emert Street, Pigeon Forge, TN with Rev. Dallas Moore officiating. Interment 10 AM Saturday in Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens. Military honors provided by American Legion Post # 104. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019