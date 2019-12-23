Services
Atchley's Smokey Mountain Chapel
220 Emert St
Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
(865) 453-5836
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley's Smoky Mountain Chapel
220 Emert Street
Pigeon Forge, TN
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Atchley's Smoky Mountain Chapel
220 Emert Street
Pigeon Forge, TN
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens.
Dewey Manis Obituary
Dewey Manis

Seymour - Dewey Lee Manis, age 70 of Seymour, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.He was a veteran of the United States Army. Dewey is preceded in death by his parents Johnny Oliver and Mildred (Ogle) Manis. Survivors include his wife Geraldine Manis; sons Brian (Crystal) Manis, Wendell (Angela) Manis; grandchildren Aftin Manis, Brandon (Kristen) Manis, Cody (Dakota) Manis, Tara Manis, April Flowers, Shanna Guinn; great-grandchildren Titan, Serenity, Aspen, Isabella and Chloe; brothers Johnny Manis, Jr., Jimmy (Betty) Manis, Donnie (Wanda) Manis, David Manis and friend Melody Helms; sisters Elizabeth (Ermal) Galyon, Mary (Leonard) McGill, Teresa Myers. The family extends a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Thompson Cancer Center and Covenant Hospice. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM at Atchley's Smoky Mountain Chapel, 220 Emert Street, Pigeon Forge, TN with Rev. Dallas Moore officiating. Interment 10 AM Saturday in Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens. Military honors provided by American Legion Post # 104. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
