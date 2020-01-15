|
Dewey Munsey Jr.
Knoxville - Dewey Munsey Jr, 86 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14th. Awaiting his arrival in heaven was his loving wife of 53 years Irene; mother & father, Etta & Dewey Munsey Sr.; brother Bill Munsey; sisters, Cordelia Watson, Mildred Owens, Patsy Myers and Betty Lewis; grandchildren Ashley & Jason Munsey. Dewey loved his family deeply and will forever be cherished & missed. Left to await their reunion, son Ronnie (Susie) Munsey, daughter Brenda Owen, daughter Tamara (Buddy) Henson; brother David Munsey; grandchildren Brian Owen, Stephanie Owen, Dustin Munsey, Christopher Owen, Jessica Owen, Kimberly Poore, Brandon Munsey, Baley Henson, Trey Henson, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Dewey was of the Baptist faith and was a member of First Baptist Church of Powell. He was a hardworking, dedicated and loyal employee for Standard Knitting Mills and Goody's for many years. The family wishes to express their deepest thanks and appreciation to Mame, Kristie and other staff members of Ben Atchley Veterans Home as well to caregivers, Kathy Roberts and Nina Overton. Dewey's family will receive friends on Friday, January 17th from 6-8pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. His funeral will immediately follow with Larry Beeler officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Saturday, January 18th, at Baldwin Cate Cemetery, 1843 W Dumplin Valley Rd, New Market, for an 11am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020