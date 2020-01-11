|
Diana Elizabeth Elder Hutcheson
Diana Elizabeth Elder Hutcheson, born June 28, 1926. Wheeling, WV. Died January 9, 2020, in Cookeville, TN at age 93.
She is survived by her son Philip D. Hutcheson III, his wife Susan Hutcheson, grandchildren Heather Hutcheson, Amy Saletovic, Vic Rogers and Matthew Rogers. Great grandchildren Laken Rogers, Maddie Longmire, Weston Rogers and brother Holden Rogers. Sister Suzanne Strecker, niece Leslie Obrizzo, nephew Kenny Krebs,niece Polly Hutcheson, nephew David Delahanty as well as several other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by husband Colonel Phillip Hutcheson, Jr., and niece Linda Krebs.
She was married in 1948 to Army LT. Colonel Philip Hutcheson, and traveled the world. Resided in Cookeville TN. A member of St. Michael Episcopal Church. She was involved in many charities and volunteered often throughout her life.
She is irreplaceable and larger than life. She spread laughter to everyone she met. She was a well-mannered socialite, but lived a life younger than her age. She had a timeless wit and was always the life of the party. She had the spirit of a child, and never lost her zest for life, or her love for excitement.
By request there will be no formal service in lieu of a celebration of life at a later date in Knoxville.
Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (931) 526-6111. Share memories and condolences at hhhfunerals.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020