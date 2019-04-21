|
Diana Jane Dyer
Manassas, VA
Diana Jane Dyer, 71, of Manassas, VA passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019.
Diana was born on April 19, 1947. She is survived by her sister Deborah Dyer Handy (Kim) of Philadelphia, TN; brother Dennis Dyer (Carolyn) of Manassas, VA; sisters-in-law Jessie Dyer of Toccoa, GA; and Lokelani Watts of Las Vegas, NV; nephew Ben Dyer (Morgan Ortiz); nieces Chris Strempke (John) and Kelsey Dyer; step-nephews Joshua Cavillo, David Flores (Karen), Jonathan Flores , Seth Flores; step nieces Jeanna Banks (Levi), Anna Rineheart (David ), Johanna Flores and many great- nieces and great-nephews. Diana is preceded in death by her mother Janet Dyer, step-mother Linda Dyer, father General Dan B. Dyer, brothers David Dyer and Danny Dyer.
Diana was a 1964 graduate of Osbourn High School where she was always involved in student activities and was an outstanding multi-sport athlete. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1968 from Lambuth University, Jackson, TN. Ms. Dyer was a highly successful coach and beloved teacher at Brentsville District High School for 34 years. Coach Dyer led her basketball and softball teams to Tri-State and Northern Neck District titles while earning Coach-of-the Year. She also coached and served as Athletic Director for Brentsville District Middle School. Diana was a very kind and generous lady who was well loved and who became a friend to everyone she met. One of her favorite pastimes was reading books. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach and to sporting events including Final Four tournaments and the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1996. Diana shared fun times with friends and family having picnics in her backyard, playing golf, helping with her Osbourn reunions and volunteering for Ducks Unlimited.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Diana J. Dyer Gymnasium at Brentsville District High School, Nokesville, VA, with The Rev. Rudy Tucker, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diana J Dyer Scholarship Fund at Brentsville District High School, 12109 Aden Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019