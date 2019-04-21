|
In Loving Memory of
Diana "Nicole" Trent
August 30, 1978 - April 17, 2018
In loving memories of our beautiful daughter Nicole Trent. We miss your beautiful face and beautiful smile. We miss you every second of the day, as a mother my heart aches and is so broken a part of my soul is gone with you. We all have so many special thoughts of you and memories that fill our hearts our love for you will last forever! I know god has you in his arms, and we have you in our hearts, until we meet you again in heaven you will live on forever in the hearts of those you touched. Sending love and blowing kisses and hugs to heaven to our beautiful daughter.
Sadly missed, Mom, Dad, Brother, Son, and family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019