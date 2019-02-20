|
Diana Ruth Koffman Harris
Knoxville, TN
Diana Ruth Koffman Harris, 89, died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, of complications from Alzheimer's.
Born August 11, 1929 in Memphis, TN, the only child of David Nathan Koffman and Helen Rotter Koffman, Diana graduated with a BA in sociology from the University of Wisconsin. In 1951 she wed Lawrence A. Harris (Larry), to whom she was happily married for 62 years until his death in 2013. By the mid-1950s she and Larry settled in Knoxville, where they raised two daughters. After completing her MA in sociology from UT-Knoxville in the 1960s, Diana was a popular instructor in the UTK sociology department for over 40 years, receiving multiple teaching awards. She also taught at Fort Sanders School of Nursing and Maryville College.
In addition, Diana wrote college textbooks and articles on sociology and gerontology, her final publication being a study of theft in nursing homes. A career highlight was her appointment by Governor Lamar Alexander as delegate to the 1981 White House Conference on Aging. Her lectures appeared on community television from 1974-1989.
Among Diana's lifelong hobbies were painting, photography, gardening, and traveling. She spent a memorable year in Oxford, England when her husband was an exchange scientist. Later she and Larry enjoyed yearly trips to Florida and to the Gaspe Peninsula in Canada. She was a fan of the Vols, the Knoxville Zoo, the Smokies, and the 1982 World's Fair. Above all, Diana loved visiting (and spoiling) her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Marla Harris of Winchester, MA and Jennifer Harris-Dunham of Stone Mountain, GA; grandsons Jeremy Ian Dunham of Stone Mountain, GA, Nicholas Aaron Dunham of Stone Mountain, GA, Nigel Geoffrey Crocombe of Baltimore, MD, and Eric Lawrence Crocombe of Winchester, MA; as well as two great-grandchildren, Jeremielle Dunham (Jennifer) and Ezra Crocombe (David). The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Maple Court Assisted Living and Frances Koons and family. Her enthusiasm will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Thursday, February 21, at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, Rabbi Erin Boxt officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to or the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019