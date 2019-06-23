Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
South Knoxville Church of God
5623 Magazine Rd
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
South Knoxville Church of God
5623 Magazine Rd
Knoxville, TN
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Strawberry Plains Cemetery
Knoxville - Diane Benson "Doodle", age 56, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was a member of South Knoxville Church of God. Diane is preceded in death by her parents, James D. Benson and Lillie Ruth Barnard; sister, Patricia Browning. She is survived by her brothers, James Larry Benson (Sheila), William Delmar Benson "Peanut"; sisters, Sharon Parrot (Jack) and Cynthia Spangler (Kim) along with several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at South Knoxville Church of God, 5623 Magazine Rd, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM with funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. Pastor Jerry Laundermilk and Pastor Robert Branch officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Strawberry Plains Cemetery for an 11:00AM graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by:

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Hwy.

Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019
