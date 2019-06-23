|
|
Diane Benson
Knoxville - Diane Benson "Doodle", age 56, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was a member of South Knoxville Church of God. Diane is preceded in death by her parents, James D. Benson and Lillie Ruth Barnard; sister, Patricia Browning. She is survived by her brothers, James Larry Benson (Sheila), William Delmar Benson "Peanut"; sisters, Sharon Parrot (Jack) and Cynthia Spangler (Kim) along with several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at South Knoxville Church of God, 5623 Magazine Rd, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM with funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. Pastor Jerry Laundermilk and Pastor Robert Branch officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Strawberry Plains Cemetery for an 11:00AM graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
