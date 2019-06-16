Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Lee Memorial Gardens
Pennington Gap, VA
Knoxville - Diane Blair David Creech was born April 23, 1940 in Pennington Gap VA. Daughter of Robert Phil and Carrie Blair David, wife of 58 years to Gerald Creech, mother to Jonathan Creech and wife Brooke also Allison Campbell and husband Brian, grandmother to Madison, Mason, Vietta and Owen. Diane was a beloved teacher and friend to many. She served as a member and president of Akima Club. Diane loved wildflowers, animals and nature. Plants and people blossomed under her love. She joined her savior June 14th surrounded by family in her home. Services include receiving of friends Monday, June 17 (5:00 -7:00 pm) at Weaver Funeral Home, funeral (7:00 pm). Graveside service will be Tuesday, June 18 at Lee Memorial Gardens, Pennington Gap, VA (1:00 pm.) Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019
