Diane Dunn Jessee



Diane Dunn Jessee of Corryton, born June 3, 1947, went to her heavenly father on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was a member of Union Baptist Church and a retired educator for Knox County and Union County Schools. Preceded in death by parents, Paul Madison Dunn and Ruth Booher Dunn. Survivors: Husband, Lynn Jessee, Daughters and sons in laws, Tracy and Brent Hubbs, Kelli and Mike Dees, Patricia and Kevin Garza. Brother, David Dunn. Grandchildren: Jonathan Wilson, Matthew and Tania Wilson, Eli and Madison Hubbs, Caroline Dees, Micah Jessee Dees and fiance' Skylar Kosier, Jackson and Caleb Brock. Special thanks to Dr. David Hancock, wife Terri and family for their dedicated care and friendship. A private burial was held and officiated by Pastor Craig Cummings. Matthew Wilson, Micah Jessee Dees, Eli Hubbs, Jackson Brock, Caleb Brock and Todd Kidd served as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Diane's memory to Union Baptist Church's Children and Nursery programs at 6701 Washington Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37918.









