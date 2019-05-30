|
|
Diane H. Sprous
Knoxville, TN
Diane H. Sprous, age 73, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Diane was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was born in Martin, TN, attended Union City High School, and moved to Knoxville in 1977. She was a loyal and trusted employee to several local specialty physicians. Her life was devoted to helping others in all areas of her life, especially to her family. Diane's grace, kindness, and love have made all of our lives better. . As her children, we are blessed to have such an example of a life filled with purpose for others and she celebrated bringing comfort to all of us in countless ways. She was an avid UT fan and relished her time with her fur babies.
Diane was preceded in death by her mother and father, Hazel Ross and Maurice Hammond, and "the love of her life", Dennis Sprous.
Diane is survived by daughters, Kayce Crews, Julie Crews, Jenny Bell, and Darla DeRosa and husband, Michael; sons, Dennis Sprous, Jr., and Doug Sprous, along with a number of adored grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Click Funeral Home and Cremations Middlebrook Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service until 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley or .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2019