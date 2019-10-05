Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Galloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane MacLellan Galloway


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane MacLellan Galloway Obituary
Diane MacLellan Galloway

Knkoxville - Diane MacLellan Galloway, age 75, passed away September 30, 2019, at Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital. Diane attended St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She was a past member of Junior Women's League. She was an avid animal lover. She worked at Broadway Carpets for 22 years.Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Galloway, Jr. parents James D. MacLellan and Faye M. MacLellan and brother James D. (Jim Mac) MacLellan. She is survived by daughters, Laura G. Fritts and husband Shannon, Linda G. Shannon, and husband Ryan; grandchildren, River and Riley Shannon; brother; John A. MacLellan and wife Cindy MacLellan, their children ;Robin MacLellan and wife Clara, Nikki MacLellan and son Hudson and many life-long friends. A funeral mass will be held at 10am Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Julian Cardona, officiant. Family will receive friends one hour prior to mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michael Dunn Center 629 Gallagher Rd, Kingston TN 37763.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now