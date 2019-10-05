|
Diane MacLellan Galloway
Knkoxville - Diane MacLellan Galloway, age 75, passed away September 30, 2019, at Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital. Diane attended St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She was a past member of Junior Women's League. She was an avid animal lover. She worked at Broadway Carpets for 22 years.Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Galloway, Jr. parents James D. MacLellan and Faye M. MacLellan and brother James D. (Jim Mac) MacLellan. She is survived by daughters, Laura G. Fritts and husband Shannon, Linda G. Shannon, and husband Ryan; grandchildren, River and Riley Shannon; brother; John A. MacLellan and wife Cindy MacLellan, their children ;Robin MacLellan and wife Clara, Nikki MacLellan and son Hudson and many life-long friends. A funeral mass will be held at 10am Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Julian Cardona, officiant. Family will receive friends one hour prior to mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michael Dunn Center 629 Gallagher Rd, Kingston TN 37763.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019