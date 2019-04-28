Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:45 PM
Bethany Church Cemetery
Raccoon Valley Road
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethany Church Cemetery
Raccoon Valley Road
View Map
Resources
Diane Marie Safgren Obituary
Diane Marie Safgren

Knoxville, TN

Diane Marie Safgren-age 62 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at U. T. Medical Center. Preceded in death by brother, Russell. She was formerly employed as a clerk with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Survivors: sons, Rob Brown, Tim Kitts and Josh Axton; grandchildren, Autumn, Tahlia, Robert, Miracle, Jewel and Kalel.

Family and friends will meet at 2:45 P.M. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Bethany Church Cemetery, Raccoon Valley Road for a 3 P.M. graveside service. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
