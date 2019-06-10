Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
View Map
Loudon - Diane Marie (Fontanarosa) Sams - age 67 of Loudon, passed away Saturday, June 08, 2019. Born to the late Gino Louis and Mary Madge (Carbello) Fontanarosa in Niagara Falls, New York. Diane was a member of Canvas Church, Lenoir City. She was employed with WalMart many years where she worked in the Bakery, Deli and Produce departments. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her, son, John J. Sams and sister, Susan Smith. Survivors include her son and daughter in-law, Chad and Lisa Fontanarosa, Knoxville; grandsons, Taylor Zane Sams, Loudon and Nicholas Gino Fontanarosa, Knoxville; siblings, Peter Fontanarosa, Niagara Falls, NY, Anne and husband, Bill Lyons, Baltimore, MD; brother in-law, Richard Smith; niece, Stacy Smith Hoover; nephew, Adam Smith all of New York and best friend of 40 years, Yvonne Conatser, Loudon. Contributions in memory of Diane may be made to her church which was a constant support to her these last years of her life and during her illness; Canvas Church, 201 N B Street, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Services honoring Diane will be held 7:00 PM Monday, June 10th in McGill Click Chapel with Pastor Nick Raines officiating. Interment will take place at a future date in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon, TN. www.mcgillclick.com
