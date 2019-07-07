Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Knoxville - Dianna Dail Barnett, 76, departed this life peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 1, 2019. Dianna leaves behind a devoted husband of 55 years, Russell "Bud" Barnett, son and daughter-in-law, Douglas & Catherine Barnett, granddaughter, Victoria Barnett. She was preceded in death by her mother, Orpha V. Dail. Dianna loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her Bible study friends at North Knoxville Baptist Church. She loved shopping with her granddaughter and spoiled her rotten. On the weekends, she enjoyed going for rides with Bud and finding wonderful places to eat. Dianna was a caregiver who took very good care of her loved ones. She was a blessing to all who knew her and above all she was a servant of Christ. During this time, her family is comforted by the fact that they all will be reunited in Heaven one day. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, July 10, from 5:00-7:00 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel and Pastor Guy Milam will lead a celebration of her life at 7:00. Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 11 at 9:00 am at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , P.O. Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077. The online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 7 to July 8, 2019
