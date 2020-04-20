Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianna Burnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianna Burnette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianna Burnette Obituary
Dianna Burnette

Knoxville - Dianna Lee Burnette, age 67, passed away April 18, 2020. She was a member of Washington Pike Presbyterian Church, and retired from Pilot Corp after 27 years. She was a fun-loving person and the greatest mother you could ask for. She was preceded in death by parents, James & Dot Sealey, and niece Michelle Harrin. Survived by sons, Mike and Steve Wolfe, and sisters, Sandra McCormack, Sheila Fore, and Vickie Hamlet, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Sandra McCormack and Shawn Wallace for their excellent caregiving. Family will receive friends from 5 - 6 pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 6 pm with Rev. James Duncan officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -