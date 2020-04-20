|
Dianna Burnette
Knoxville - Dianna Lee Burnette, age 67, passed away April 18, 2020. She was a member of Washington Pike Presbyterian Church, and retired from Pilot Corp after 27 years. She was a fun-loving person and the greatest mother you could ask for. She was preceded in death by parents, James & Dot Sealey, and niece Michelle Harrin. Survived by sons, Mike and Steve Wolfe, and sisters, Sandra McCormack, Sheila Fore, and Vickie Hamlet, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Sandra McCormack and Shawn Wallace for their excellent caregiving. Family will receive friends from 5 - 6 pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 6 pm with Rev. James Duncan officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020