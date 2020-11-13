Dianne MeagherKnoxville - Dianne Morrow Meagher of Knoxville, TN died at home on November 6, 2020. She often described herself as over-schooled and under-learned. The first and lasting love of her life was the English language, which she put to effective use as a student, a teacher, a correspondent, a writer of effective love letters, and a reader to others. When, however, she was told by might-have-been employer that she had too many degrees and too many years of experience, she retooled by learning about computers and math. She subsequently taught these subjects in the Maryville Schools until her retirement in 2000.Di was born on October 8,1942 in Gadsden, Alabama as the only child of Thomas Clark Meagher and Georgia Oleta Morrow Meagher. Her paternal grandparents were industrialists; her maternal grandparents were farmers and descendants of early Alabama pioneers. Her known lineage was Cherokee, Jew, Scots-Irish and English; she was the first of her line to proclaim them all.In 2007 Di was proceeded in death in by her partner of 27 years Betsy Carol Postow, professor of Philosophy at University of Tennessee, Knoxville. The two of them organized a women's reading group which met in their living room. The group explored the role of women in society and culture. These women became their closest friends and continue to meet today.Survivors include the members of the reading group, cousins Vicki Meagher of New Hampshire and Patricia Edwards Perdue of Texas, and her beloved cat Ms. Gray. Accompanying Di on her final journey is her lifelong companion Elmer the Bear. Their cremains will be interred at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama. As per Di's request, a formal memorial service will not be held. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.