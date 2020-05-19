Services
Diaz Olajuwon Houston Sr.


1991 - 2020
Diaz Olajuwon Houston Sr. Obituary
Diaz Olajuwon Houston, Sr.

Knoxville -Diaz Olajuwon Houston, Sr., age 29, was born March 31, 1991 and departed this life on May 12, 2020. Diaz attended South Doyle High School and was a member of the Cherokee's wrestling team. He later transferred and graduated Powell High School, Class of 2010.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Elma Jean Houston; nephew, Gene Washington IV; aunts, Anna Arnett and Wyonia Locke; uncles, Pete and Dennis Houston and great uncle, Rafeal Houston, Sr.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: son, Diaz Olajuwon Houston, Jr.; mother, Marline Houston; father, Gene Washington Jr.; brothers, Gene Washington III, Bendale Romero, Jaheim Houston and Generion Washington; sisters, Genequa, Genaisha, Pauline, LaKeisha and Geneva; grandmothers, Delphine Houston and Maxine McClean; grandfather, Marlin Smith; great-grandmother, Mary Smith; aunts, Tasheka Houston and Sakeena Ballenger; uncles, Darnell and Coalton Houston; devoted aunts, Christy Houston and Edna Edwards; uncles, Jeffrey Houston, Eric Jackson and Sidney Jackson; great uncles, Dexter and Douglas Houston, Melvin Arnett; great great aunts, Christine Hendrix and Caroll Mann; great great uncle, Charles Mann; niece, Genesis O'Neal; devoted cousins, Luakia Houston, Reneka, Charisma Cowan, Ian Carter, Antonio Miller, Carlos Gray, Jeffery Edwards, Daniel and Javon Price, Kashif Nimmons, Jockquez O'Neal and Desmond Cowan; devoted friends, Stacia Hankins, Cody Tracy, Jordan White, Jason Popular, Luis Salazar, Jason Carter and Myron "Mookie" Tate; a host of other family and friends too numerous to name. Thursday, May 21, 2020, a private graveside will take place. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020
