Dick Lee Franklin
Erwin - Dick Lee Franklin, 94, of Erwin, passed away July 25, 2019 at the Quillen VA Community Living Center after an extended illness.
Dick was born in Erwin and was the son of Harry Weld Franklin and Annie Beth (Tabb) Franklin. After attending UCHS, Dick joined the Army in September 1941 and served through the duration of World War II. He flew 14 combat missions over Europe as a tail gunner on a B-17 before being shot down over Munich in 1944. He was captured and held prisoner at Stalag Luft IV and survived the Black March of prisoners during the final months of the war. His experiences were recounted in the book "The Erwin Nine" by Hilda Padgett. Dick was the last surviving member of the Erwin Nine.
After the war, Dick worked briefly as a fireman on the steam locomotives of the Clinchfield before attending ETSU, earning his degree in 1951. He was an instructor at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia during the mid 50's. During the 60's he was personnel manager at Morrill Electric's Rocky Fork plant. He then worked for the federal government at FHA and HUD in Knoxville before retiring and returning to Erwin in 1985.
Dick was an avid fisherman and grouse hunter, and holder of a key to the gate at Rocky Fork.
He was an active and dedicated member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry "Wimpy" Franklin and Tommy Franklin. Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Elizabeth Franklin, a daughter, Rebecca Franklin and husband Wallace Ashe Jr. of Knoxville, and a son, Wade Franklin of Erwin.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Quillen VA CLC for the excellent care they provided.
A graveside ceremony will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery at a date to be announced.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 26, 2019