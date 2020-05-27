Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Viewing
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
4:00 PM
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
Dillon Zane Whitehead

Dillon Zane Whitehead Obituary
Dillon Zane Whitehead

Luttrell - Dillon Zane Whitehead-age 65 of Luttrell, born and raised in South Knoxville, the son of the late Claude and Bessie Whitehead. He was a U. S. Army Veteran and served four years mostly in Korea and Virginia where he met his wife of 43 years. He also worked in communications, construction and patient transportation until he retired. He loved fishing, hunting, the outdoors and all types of music. He was loved by many and a friend to all. Preceded in death by parents, step-father, his four siblings and a granddaughter.

Survived by wife, Patrice Whitehead; son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Stephanie Whitehead; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Michael Leming; grandsons, Tyler, Trevor, Tucker and Seth who he loved very much. Half-sister, Vanessa Wyrick along with many nieces and nephews. A lifelong friend whom he thought of as a brother, Ron Price.

The body will lie in state 11 A.M. till 4 P.M. Saturday for viewing. A brief family service will be held 4 P.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, with military honors following presented by the Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard. A private interment is scheduled for 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville, Tennessee. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020
