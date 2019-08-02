|
Dion Mikeil Glass
Knoxville - Dion Mikeil Glass, born December 31, 1994, entered eternal peace Sunday, July 28, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Dion graduated Austin East High School, Class of 2014 and was employed at D & S Community. He attended Mount Moriah FBH Church since his youth.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Lorraine and Raymond McClendon, Willie and Mary Collins and Lettie V. Glass; aunt, Stephanie Glass and cousin, LaKisha F. Collins.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, Michael Glass; mother, LaToshua D. Glass; brothers, Julian, Michael, Kobe, and TraShawn Glass; sisters, Keisha Mills, Sache and Ashanti Glass; maternal grandmother: Lorraine (Willie) Smith; maternal grandfather, Willie "Buck" Collins; aunts, Stephanie Collins, NyKishua Hunt and Marie Glass; uncles, Courtney Walker, Antonio (Prissy) Sales and Rickey McGinnis; six great aunts; a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Saturday, August 3, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Greater Mount Moriah FBH Church, 2001 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921. Elder Franklin A. Brown officiating and Bishop Alonzo L. Rodgers, eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. All expressions of love may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019