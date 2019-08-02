Services
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Mount Moriah FBH Church
2001 Western Avenue
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Mount Moriah FBH Church
2001 Western Avenue
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Interment
Following Services
New Gray Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dion Glass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dion Mikeil Glass


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dion Mikeil Glass Obituary
Dion Mikeil Glass

Knoxville - Dion Mikeil Glass, born December 31, 1994, entered eternal peace Sunday, July 28, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Dion graduated Austin East High School, Class of 2014 and was employed at D & S Community. He attended Mount Moriah FBH Church since his youth.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Lorraine and Raymond McClendon, Willie and Mary Collins and Lettie V. Glass; aunt, Stephanie Glass and cousin, LaKisha F. Collins.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Michael Glass; mother, LaToshua D. Glass; brothers, Julian, Michael, Kobe, and TraShawn Glass; sisters, Keisha Mills, Sache and Ashanti Glass; maternal grandmother: Lorraine (Willie) Smith; maternal grandfather, Willie "Buck" Collins; aunts, Stephanie Collins, NyKishua Hunt and Marie Glass; uncles, Courtney Walker, Antonio (Prissy) Sales and Rickey McGinnis; six great aunts; a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention.

Saturday, August 3, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Greater Mount Moriah FBH Church, 2001 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921. Elder Franklin A. Brown officiating and Bishop Alonzo L. Rodgers, eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. All expressions of love may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now