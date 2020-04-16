|
D.M. Miller
Knoxville - D M Miller (Born October 22, 1925-Died Wednesday, April 15, 2020) Born in Harriman, TN. He was a husband, father, athlete, coach, and teacher.
Miller married Viola Marshall in 1951. They lived in the Norwood Community having three children: Elizabeth Ann (Libby), Jon and Joe. Their family joined the congregation of New Hope Presbyterian Church in 1951 where he served the church with the same ferocity that he coached. Deeply committed to family, he loved camping, working with his hands, coaching, and celebrating "the good times".
After graduating from Rule High School in 1944, Miller entered the Navy and fought in the Pacific Theater. In 1946 he entered Maryville College majoring in education, playing football (captaining the team that won the first Tangerine Bowl), and meeting his wife Viola. Upon graduation in 1950, Miller returned to Rule High School serving as coach, teacher, and principal (1965-76). He served the Rule High and Lonsdale Community for the remainder of his life, dedicating himself to the lives of his students, faculty, and staff. He was proud to be a Golden Bear, many referring to him as "Papa Bear."
As a coach and athletic director, Miller was a leader in his field. He was captain of the Rule High School football team, twice playing in the City-County All Star Game in Neyland Stadium. Along with football, Miller was active in track and field. He served the TSSAA Board of Control (1967-76)implementing Title 9 which administered the inclusion of girl's athletics and founding the state classification system for high school athletics. He was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 1994 and later inducted in the Greater Knoxville Athletic Hall of Fame (2004).
Miller completed his M.S. in Administration and Supervision in 1964 and would go on to be a major force in educational leadership. A strong advocate for education and diversity, Miller administered integration of Rule High School, oversaw bussing for Knoxville City Schools, and supported legislation for the protection of students. Miller was appointed Assistant Superintendent of Knoxville City Schools and later elected to the Board of Education, serving on the Knoxville City Board (1983-87) and later serving the unified Knox County Board (1996-2004).
The family extends is deepest thanks to Dr Gerald Pritchard, Morning Pointe Assisted Living, and UT Hospice.
Miller is survived by his wife Vi, children Libby, Jon, Joe, Darlene, Brett, Meg, Marla, Shelley, Joe, and Tim along with his sisters, Juanita Lindsey and Betty Jo McCarty.
A private burial service will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in his name to Sunshine Industries, Sertoma Center or the Knox County Education Museum. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020