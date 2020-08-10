Dodson MitchellSeymour - Dodson Mitchell, 64, went home August 5th. He retired from Valley Protein. He was proceeded in death by parents, Ray and Jewel Dodson, nephew Travis Welch, stepson Jose. He is survived by wife, Pat, children Mark, Rebeeca, Daniel, step-children, Joenin, Kenneth, Mark, Michael, Christine, Buen, Mayfair and Nerj, aunt Christina Watts, sibling Jane, Roy and Julie, special sister Delores, 4 grandchildren, 23 step-grandchildren, 2 nieces, and 1 great nephew, His fur baby, Bear. His last bike ride will be August 13 at 4:00 to his final resting place, Forest Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Grove Cemetery. A memorial service, at a later date, will be planned. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.