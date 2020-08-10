1/1
Dodson Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dodson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dodson Mitchell

Seymour - Dodson Mitchell, 64, went home August 5th. He retired from Valley Protein. He was proceeded in death by parents, Ray and Jewel Dodson, nephew Travis Welch, stepson Jose. He is survived by wife, Pat, children Mark, Rebeeca, Daniel, step-children, Joenin, Kenneth, Mark, Michael, Christine, Buen, Mayfair and Nerj, aunt Christina Watts, sibling Jane, Roy and Julie, special sister Delores, 4 grandchildren, 23 step-grandchildren, 2 nieces, and 1 great nephew, His fur baby, Bear. His last bike ride will be August 13 at 4:00 to his final resting place, Forest Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Grove Cemetery. A memorial service, at a later date, will be planned. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unity Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved