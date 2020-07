Dola J. HoskinsHiram, Ga - Dola Jeanette Hoskins - age 78 of Hiram, GA, formerly of Knoxville passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Tranquility Hospice Facility in Austell, GA. She was born on December 15, 1941 in Middlesboro, KY. Her parents were the late Elijah Martin and Rossie Catherine Barnett. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Elder Phillip Hoskins; 4 brothers - Estil Barnett, Leon Barnett, Bobbie Barnett, and Delano Barnett; and 3 sisters - Bernell Sorrell, Ola Mae Campbell, and Elvina Kelly. She spent many years working in secretarial roles for local insurance agencies until finally finishing her working years in sales support at DeRoyal Industries.She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law - Marty and Twanna Hoskins; 3 grandchildren - Andrew Hoskins (Kayla-Beth), Hannah Hoskins, and Madysen Hoskins; one sister - Luenette Smith (Preston), JC Barnett, and Teddy Barnett (Jennifer).A graveside service will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Maynardville, TN at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 4 with Elder Bill Taylor and Elder Eugene Wilder officiating. Pallbearers will be Preston Smith, Jeremy Smith, Jamy Smith, Daniel Wood, Andrew Hoskins, Don Hoskins, and Rick Dorton. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.