Dollie Ann Perryman Siler
Dollie Ann Perryman Siler

Alcoa/Maryville - Dollie Ann Perryman Siler, 90, Alcoa/Maryville, passed away, August 3, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Born to the late James and Mattie Lee (Howard) Perryman of Macon, Georgia.

Dollie graduated from Austin High School and Knoxville Business College.

Retired from the Aluminum Company of America.

She married the late Amos C. Siler, December 17, 1949 and resided in the Alcoa/Maryville areas.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Rest Haven Baptist Church

Survived by beloved children: Amos Cleon Siler, Jr., Alcoa, TN; Deborah Young (Larry), Anaheim Hills, CA and Beverly Johnson (Carlyle), Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren: Amber Holland, Cory Siler, Morgan Young, Leah Johnson and Clay Johnson; great grandson, Andrew Clayborn; loving brother, Alexander Campbell and devoted sisters, Harriet Franklin and Carolyn Hardy.

"Miss Dollie/Mamma Dollie," as she was lovingly called, always ended her goodbyes with, "Stay Prayed Up."

She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; circle of Angels watching over her, Belinda Adams, Vanessa Carr, Brenda Williams, Nicola Salter, Linda Kinte, Gloria Williams, Jama Woods, and Mary Wilder.

Family will receive friends, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Rest Haven Baptist Church; funeral service, 1:30 p.m..

Interment Sherwood Memorial Gardens.

COVID-19 restrictions will be observed

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Rest Haven Baptist Church
AUG
15
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Rest Haven Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
