Dollie Imogene McLemore
Knoxville - Dollie Imogene McLemore, age 82, gained her heavenly wings on January 10, 2020 while surrounded by her loving and caring family. As she stepped away and the sun came out, we knew that God gave us one last sign of how special she really was.
Imogene was a resident of Knoxville Tennessee born in 1937 to Robert and Rachel Lane. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, and her beloved husband William L McLemore.
Imogene was a proud and devoted stay-at-home mother and wife. She had an amazing sense of humor and wit, even during her last and finest hours she made us all laugh.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Phillips and husband Chris of Knoxville, TN, Joyce Spencer and husband William of Marshall, TX; grandchildren William Spencer Jr. and wife Jessica of Milan, MI, Julie Booker and husband Michael of Knoxville, TN, James Spencer and wife Fernanda of Springfield MO, Rachael Crutchfield and husband Kevin of Longview, TX, and Kimberly Nichols of Knoxville, TN; Eleven great grandchildren, Riley, Bryson, Rance, Madalyn, William III, Shyann, Logan, James, Jax, Lincoln, and Liam; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews.
Words cannot describe the love she had for all of us and how blessed we were to have her. Through kindness and strength, she was an example to her entire family that no matter the hardship she came through and showed each of us that love endures all, and If you were one of the lucky people who knew her you know how blessed and fortunate you really were. Her everlasting love will be carried by her family as her greatest gift to us, and she will truly be forever missed.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM, Rev. Allen Bryant officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM interment on Tuesday, January 14, 2019 at Thorngrove Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020