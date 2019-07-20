Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly Loveday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly (Mary) Loveday

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolly (Mary) Loveday Obituary
Dolly (Mary) Loveday

Corryton - Dolly (Mary) Knight Loveday, age 61, of Corryton passed away Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019 at her home.

Dolly was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Eddie L. Loveday; father, William Arthur Knight; brother, Kenneth Knight; step children, Timmy Loveday and Wayne Tinnell.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Hutson of Kodak; brother, Bob Knight and wife Vera, and James Knight and wife Nancy; sisters, Ann McCullough and Robin Wilson; several nieces and nephews; step children and spouses, Brenda Tinnell, Jackie Loveday, Ronnie Loveday, Allen Loveday; Debbie Paris, Sabrina and Bill Harrison; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and James Nichols; special friends, Anna and Keith Hinkle, Leeann White.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration to follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Johnny Lane officiating.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Monday at Piney Grove Cemetery for graveside services.

Click Funeral Home 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the family of Dolly Knight Loveday.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now