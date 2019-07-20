|
Dolly (Mary) Loveday
Corryton - Dolly (Mary) Knight Loveday, age 61, of Corryton passed away Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019 at her home.
Dolly was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Eddie L. Loveday; father, William Arthur Knight; brother, Kenneth Knight; step children, Timmy Loveday and Wayne Tinnell.
She is survived by her mother, Frances Hutson of Kodak; brother, Bob Knight and wife Vera, and James Knight and wife Nancy; sisters, Ann McCullough and Robin Wilson; several nieces and nephews; step children and spouses, Brenda Tinnell, Jackie Loveday, Ronnie Loveday, Allen Loveday; Debbie Paris, Sabrina and Bill Harrison; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and James Nichols; special friends, Anna and Keith Hinkle, Leeann White.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration to follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Johnny Lane officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Monday at Piney Grove Cemetery for graveside services.
Click Funeral Home 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the family of Dolly Knight Loveday.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 20, 2019