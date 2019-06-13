Services
Knoxville - Dolores Lowery Hagaman, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, among her family and friends after a wonderful life of 86 years. Life for Dolores began as the only child of Audley Hollingsworth Lowery and Mary Katherine Lucille Webb living in South Knoxville. Dolores blossomed into a beautiful young woman soon finding the love of her life, a handsome, charming daredevil, Alvin "Gene" Hagaman, while attending Young High School. Together, Gene & Dolores shared 60 years of life, love, admiration and adventure, until his death in 2010. They were so grateful and proud of their children and families - daughter, Teresa Hagaman Greene & her late husband Dennis Greene; son, Alvin G. & Johan Coleman Hagaman Jr; and sister, Patricia L. Sayne Hagaman & Frank Eugene "Gene" Sayne; the apples of their eye: the beautiful, smart, loving grandchildren and great grandchildren whom they adored, and nurtured - grandchildren, Erica Greene Johnson & her husband "Matt" Matthew Johnson; Brittney Greene Honeycutt & her husband Travis Honeycutt; Megan Brooke Hagaman, Aaron D.Hagaman, and Angela Sayne Miller & her husband "Skip" Charles Miller IV, and great-grandchildren - "Chase" Charles Miller V & "Nikki" Nicole Miller. Dolores loved designing and creating fashion, arts & crafts, and teaching at the Raggedy Ann & Andy Nursery School which she created and ran for several years. Through her nurturing, leadership, discipline, dreams, teaching, and belief, she helped instill courage and confidence for all of life's challenges and opportunities in her family and those she touched. She was there to help the underdog, while being tough on expectations for accountability. She was also our worry wart! Whether playing the Halloween Witch on top of the family residence roof, or organizing family gatherings to the lakes, mountains and Dollywood, she loved to surprise and put smiles on our faces and memories in our hearts for which we are forever grateful. We are so thankful for Pam Russell whose kindred spirit cared for Nana over the past decade becoming part of our family, and to our Aunt Clara Hagaman, who welcomed Mom into the Hagaman family some 70 years ago, you are a godsend & special sister-in-law. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Friends of the Smokies https://friendsofthesmokies.org/product/remember-a-loved-one/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 13, 2019
