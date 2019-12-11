|
|
Dolores Ogle
Knoxville - Dolores Forrester Ogle, 85, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Dee traveled the world and loved adventures. She will be greatly missed. Dee was preceded in death by her loving husband James R Ogle, her parents William and Ruby Forrester and her brother Michael Forrester. She is survived by her 3 sons, Fredrick, David and Paul Avery, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and her brother William Forrester. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am at Berry Highland Memorial. Burial will be at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery following the service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019