Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Knoxville - Dolores Forrester Ogle, 85, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Dee traveled the world and loved adventures. She will be greatly missed. Dee was preceded in death by her loving husband James R Ogle, her parents William and Ruby Forrester and her brother Michael Forrester. She is survived by her 3 sons, Fredrick, David and Paul Avery, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and her brother William Forrester. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am at Berry Highland Memorial. Burial will be at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery following the service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
