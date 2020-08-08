Dolores Pearl Campbell
Knoxville - Campbell, Dolores Pearl, age, 79, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl; son, Jeffrey, parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Leon Campbell; son, Randy Campbell (Robin); 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; special granddaughter and caregiver, Lisa Dahl. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Farmers Grove Cemetery for 1:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Mark Keith officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.