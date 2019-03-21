|
|
Reverend Don & Marion Sweet
Knoxville, TN
Don Sweet (born June 5,1927) and Marion Copeland Sweet (born Mary 14, 1930) were married for 68 years. Don passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 and Marion on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Both died at home. They met at Bethel College in McKenzie, TN. They served churches in Tennessee, Iowa, California, Texas, Illinois, Arizona, and Indiana. Don served as pastor, was involved in building buildings but more importantly building up
people. Marion directed adult, youth, and
children's choirs and played the piano blessing people with her
gentle and loving spirit. The couple retired to Powell and were
faithfully involved with the Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Family includes children John Sweet and wife Vera
(children Daniel and David), Mark Sweet and wife Becky, Donna Grady and husband Tony Grady (children John (Rebecca), Jasmine (Joshua Harrison), Holly, and Benjamin), Thomas Sweet (Rhonda deceased) (children Aaron, Anna (Wesley Brockman) , Benjamin, and Levi); great grandchildren Jasper and Sage Grady; brother Raymond Copeland and wife Fran, sister in law Margaret Sweet (Vic deceased); several nieces and nephews, devoted caregiver Pat Daniels, other extended family and dear friends.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m. at the Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Reverend Thomas Sweet and Reverend Fran Vickers leading the service. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to the Beaver Creek Cumberland Church Memorial Fund, 7225 Old Clinton Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019