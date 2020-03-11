|
|
Don B. Hendrix, age 82 of the Solway community, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Don loved dirt track racing and farming. He owned Sim's Market and Deli. He was preceded by his wife, Charlene Leath Hendrix and parents; Leonard (Jack) and Lula Mae Hendrix. Don is survived by his son, Bryan Hendrix and girlfriend Gina Raby; Helen Ray, partner of 35 years; and his brother, Bill "Billy Jack" Hendrix. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3-5pm at Solway Church of God, with the funeral service to follow at 5pm. Rev. Jeff Parrot will be officiating. The graveside service will be held at 2pm Monday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Hendrix family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020