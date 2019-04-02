Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:45 PM
Wallace Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Byrd


1931 - 2019
Don Byrd Obituary
Don Byrd

Knoxville, TN

Don Byrd, age 87, went to be with Jesus on Monday, April 1. Don was born in Scott Co. TN, Aug 10, 1931. He married his loving wife Martha Dec 22, 1950. Don worked for Y-12 for 32 years. He spent his retirement pursuing his second career of ministry to others. He volunteered with the Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief team, Mission of Hope, World Changers & numerous other small volunteer ministries. He was awarded the Jefferson Award in 1994 for all of his distinguished volunteer service. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist and former member of West Lonsdale Baptist. Preceded in death by parents Inman and Zora Byrd, 7 brothers, 1 sister and grandson, Austin Tyler Byrd. He is survived by his wife Martha Jones Byrd, sons & daughters-in-law, Rick (Sherrie), Del (Debra), Jeff (Dena), grandchildren Nathan (Ellen) Byrd, Kristen (Jimmy) Emerson, Lauren (Matthew) Garner, Megan (Chris) Hope, Trey, Peyton & Bailey Byrd, & 7 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank special caregivers from Professional Case Management Jeremy, Julia, Adrienne & Valerie. Honorary pall bearers: Jim Jones, David Hill, Bill Fair, Roscoe England & Jack Watson. Pall Bearers: John Byrd, Nathan Byrd, Trey Byrd, Chris Hope, Matthew Garner & Jimmy Emerson. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:30-6:45 followed by the funeral at 7pm, officiated by Kent Williams at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Family and friends will meet Friday at 8:45 am for a 9:00 am interment at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Knox County Baptist Disaster Relief (KCAB) / Don Byrd Memorial, PO Box 11028, Knoxville, TN 37939. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
