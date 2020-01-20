Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Don Crutchfield Obituary
Knoxville - Don Crutchfield, age 77 of Knoxville, passed away January 19, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. Don was of the Baptist faith. He was an Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Phoebe Crutchfield. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Justin Campbell; step-sons, Randy and Les Geames; grandson and light of his life, Wyatt Nash Campbell; granddaughters, Kasey Garland and Blakely Lawson; sister, Alta Ridenour. Don was a wonderful father and adoring Papaw. Visitation will be at Weaver's Chapel Thursday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Rev. Mark Braddom officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:45 am Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, TN for a 10:00 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020
