Don Florida
Knoxville - William Donald Florida - age 62 of Knoxville passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Don retired from the trucking industry. He never stopped being a Marine. He was always a father first and mentored many a young man as such. He loved Our Place, our little beer tavern and all the amazing friends he gathered with each day. My darling husband believed in the quality of life, not the quantity, so he lived each day to the fullest. Preceded in death by son, Aaron Donald Florida; and parents, Whitton and Mary Margaret Florida. Survived by wife, Fionnuala Duignan Florida; children, Kristy Danielle Florida, Mary Elizabeth Florida, and Bobby (Dawn) Vaughn; grandchildren, Kaden Timothy Florida, Kyleigh Bruce, and Ethan Vaughn; sister, Linda (Rob) Brown; and brothers-in-law, Francis Leo Duignan, and Timothy Andrew Duignan. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Our Place once the Covid restrictions are lifted. He is in God's hands now, but forever in our hearts. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.