Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Gambrel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Gambrel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Don Gambrel Obituary
Don Gambrel

Knoxville, TN

Don Gambrel, age 66 of Knoxville passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Easter Gambrel, sister Goldie May Downs, brother Ernest Gambrel, and stepson Ricky Akin. Survived by wife, of 38 years, Nancy Yoder Gambrel; children Robert Akin (Connie), Sandra Rector, Nikki Sharpe (Andrew); grandchildren Adam, Jessica, Cierra, Jacob, Skylar, Haley, Mason, Kimber, and Audrey;

sister Troy Brandenburg (Charles); nephew Harrison Downs. The

family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 11:45 AM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Caledonia Cemetery for a 12:00 PM

interment. Condolences may be left at www. mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now