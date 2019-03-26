|
|
Don Gambrel
Knoxville, TN
Don Gambrel, age 66 of Knoxville passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Easter Gambrel, sister Goldie May Downs, brother Ernest Gambrel, and stepson Ricky Akin. Survived by wife, of 38 years, Nancy Yoder Gambrel; children Robert Akin (Connie), Sandra Rector, Nikki Sharpe (Andrew); grandchildren Adam, Jessica, Cierra, Jacob, Skylar, Haley, Mason, Kimber, and Audrey;
sister Troy Brandenburg (Charles); nephew Harrison Downs. The
family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 11:45 AM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Caledonia Cemetery for a 12:00 PM
interment. Condolences may be left at www. mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019