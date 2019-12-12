|
Don Hall
Kingsport - Don Clement Hall, 81, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Elmcroft, Kingsport. He was born September 19, 1938, in Kingsport to the late Robert and Angie Hall.
Don was a graduate of Dobyns- Bennett High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of First Baptist Church, Kingsport.
Don was a fan of the Dobyns-Bennett Indians, Tennessee Vols and Tennessee Titans. His hobbies were traveling, especially, out West each spring and working the Sunday New York Times Crossword.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David L. Czoka and his niece, Pagiel Hall Czoka.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lois Harkleroad Hall; son, Herschel Hall and wife, Andrea; granddaughter, Sarah Ashley Hall; grandson, Andy Hall; sister, Clara Hall Czoka; nieces, Kirsten (Carlo ) Hoskins and Holly Czoka; several great nieces and nephews; many friends; a very special friend, Willard Carter, who was very diligent with his visits and phone calls.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 am in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Elmcroft, Kingsport for their compassionate care of Don.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Don Clement Hall and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019