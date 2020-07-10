1/1
Don Hudson
Don Hudson

Clinton - Don Vinton Hudson, age 72 of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for over 20 years. He was an avid golfer, loved fishing, and a fan of UT Football. He retired from a 30 years career with Norfolk Southern Railway as a track supervisor at Inman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia and most recently in Clinton, Tennessee. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Harriman, TN.

He is preceded in death by wife, Janet Hudson; father, Paul Hudson; and brother-in-law, Art Austin; aunt and uncle, Peggy and Don Rochotzke.

He is survived by his son, Richard Hudson and wife Kim; step-children, Mitch Nichols and wife Heather, and Lisa Tate; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; mother, Betty Ray Hudson; brother, Sid Hudson and wife Cynthia; and sister, Kay Austin; and a host of nieces and nephews; and his beloved "girl", Lucy.

Family will have a private burial at Roane Memorial Gardens at a later date. www.holleygamble.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
