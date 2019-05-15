|
Don Keith Bridges
Maynardville, TN
Don Keith Bridges - 84 of Maynardville, passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 13, 2019. A member of First Baptist Church of Maynardville, an active member of Kerbela Shriners, Union County Shrine Club, Clinch Valley Chapter #369 OES, Past Master of J. C. Baker Lodge #720 and employee of TDOT for 45 years.
He is preceded in death by father and mother, Garlin C. and Alva Hatmaker Bridges; brother-in-law, Daniel Warwick; father and mother-in-law, Irby and Ruth Sharp Monroe. Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia "Pat" Bridges; son, Don Reid Bridges; daughter, Delores Collingsworth and husband, Terry; granddaughters, Amanda Bridges and friend, Rick Story and Leah Collingsworth; grandson, Caleb Bridges and wife, Chanda; sister, Martha Bridges Warwick; niece, Keely Riddle and husband, Joseph; nephew, Drew Warwick and wife Courtney; great nieces, Daisy Jo and J. J. Riddle, Carleigh and Finleigh Warwick; great nephew, Tucker Warwick; and sister-in-law, Catherine Monroe and husband, Bob.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service following with Reverend John Teffeteller officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , c/o Kerbela Shrine, 315 Mimosa Ave., Knoxville, TN 37920 or Union County Historical Society, P. O. Box 95, Maynardville, TN 37807. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Don Bridges. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2019