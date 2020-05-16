|
Don Louis Davis
Don Louis Davis (also known as Pops), 61, went home to be with the Lord all too soon on May 6th, 2020 at his home in Corryton, TN. Don was of the Baptist faith and came to know Christ when he was 12 years old. Don was born to J.C. and Marjorie Davis on September 4th, 1958 in Knoxville, TN. Don was a man full of wisdom and endless stories. He will be remembered for his love for his family, never missing an opportunity to teach, lending a helping hand to whoever was in need, and of course his overalls. Don was a former employee of Y12 National Labs, Knox and Union County School systems.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Marjorie Davis.
He is survived by his sons, Chad Davis and wife Meredith, grandson Jaxson; Jake Davis and wife Stephany, granddaughter Paisley Sue and baby Davis on the way; brother Tony Davis; sister Teresa Fancher and husband Scott, nephews Kenneth and Corey Fancher, and niece Amanda Kiser and her family.
At Don's request there will be no services held
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 18, 2020