Don Loveday, Sr.
Knoxville - Don Loveday, Sr. of Knoxville, age 78, passed from his earthly life into his eternal heavenly HOME on June 4, 2020. Don became ill in February and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. As was his desire, he died at home with his wife of 57 years, Shirley Bridges Loveday at his side.
Don loved first his LORD, becoming a Christian at age 13, and being a member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City for 29 years. He also loved his family and spent much, much time with them. Don loved football his whole life, and although his job of 25 years was spent as a sales representative for Novartis Pharmaceuticals, he still refereed high school football and worked on the sidelines at UT games as a member of the chain crew.
Don graduated from Knoxville Central High School in 1961, and he went to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill on a football scholarship, graduating in 1965. He always felt an affinity for Carolina and was a Lifetime Member of the Carolina Alumni Association.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, W.M. and Ruth Dalton Loveday, and Shirley's parents, Paul and Helen Keaton Bridges. His grandparents were Higgins and Martha Loveday and T.T. and Rae Dalton-- all of Jefferson County, TN.
Left behind with wonderful memories are Don's wife and highschool sweetheart, Shirley and his children Leigh Ayn Kennard and husband Kevin, Don Loveday, Jr. and wife Susan, and son Paul Loveday. The Kennard grandchildren are Sam, Grace, Abbey, and Rachael. The Loveday grandchildren are Tom, Nick, and Caroline. The "grands" were truly the joy of his life, and he loved them immensely.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Monday, June 22 at Greenwood Cemetary, Fountain City. As was Don's desire, the gathering will be informal, casual.
Don's favorite charity for donations is Advance the Cure for CF, 505 Ambrose Street, Knoxville, TN 37921, www.advancethecure.net.
Sincere thank-yous go to UT Home Health, UT Hospice, and E TN Personal Care.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 21, 2020.