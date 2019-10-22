|
Don Overton
Knoxville - Don Longmire Overton, age 90, of Knoxville passed away Monday morning, October 21, 2019.
Don was of the Methodist faith. He was a pharmacist at Laughlin Hospital and Green Valley Developmental Center both in Greeneville for many years. He loved to golf, travel, was an excellent cook, and just overall enjoyed life. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather.
He is preceded in death by is wife of 65 years, Edith B. Overton.
Don is survived by his children, Donna (Bill) Noel, David (Corrie) Overton, Dale Overton, and Dianne Overton (Carol Tisdale); grandchildren, Reid (Ali) and Murphy Overton; great grandson, Asa Overton and many loving friends.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ,
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019