Don Ruth
Corryton - Don Mygail Ruth, age 87, of Corryton, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. Don grew up in Puncheon Camp (Grainger County), TN. He moved to Knoxville after marrying the love of his life in 1953. He was a long-time member of McCalla Avenue Baptist Church and Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church. Don served as a Red Coat usher, which served his personality well as he never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone anywhere. He had a long career as a butcher and later worked for the Knox County Property Accessor's office until his retirement. Don processed deer and beef in his home shop for over 45 years and formed many lasting friendships as a result. He was a past President of the Gibbs Ruritan Club and an active member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed playing golf on Monday's at Three Ridges Golf Course. Don was so proud to be named Grainger County Grassland Farmer of the Year 2019. He continued to raise cattle with his son and grandson and spend time on his family farm in Grainger County until his death.
Don was preceded in death by parents, Perlow & Elsie Clapp Ruth, in-laws Clay and Maude Nicley in addition to his siblings; Edna Jones, Opal Mullins, Irene Stitch, Gerald Ruth, and J. P. Ruth. Don loved his family and will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years Faye Nicley Ruth, son Randy and wife Lora, daughter Tammy and husband Wes Dean. Grandchildren Amanda (Gabe) Slover, Clay (Beth) Ruth, and Kari (Stefan) Clark. Great-children Anie Slover, Caiden, Addie, and Sadie Ruth.
Friends may call at convenience Friday, April 24, 2020 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet at 11:45 am at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Grainger County on Saturday, April 25, 2020 for a 12:00 pm graveside service officiated by Rev. David Collins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church in honor of Don or to the . An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020