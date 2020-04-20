|
|
Don Wampler
Harriman - Mr. Don Wampler, age 79, of Harriman passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at his home. He retired from the Navy after 27 years of service and also retired from the Roane County Sherriff's office after 17 years of service. Don enjoyed fishing any time he could.
He is preceded in death by his parents:
Two brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife: Virginia Inman Wampler.
Two sons and daughters-in-law: Mark & Jessica Wampler and Joe & Diane Wampler.
One daughter and son-in-law: Kim & Fred Carroll
Four grandchildren: Blake, Ashley, Jalissa, and Bonita.
Two great grandchildren: Matthew and Brayden.
And many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may call Tuesday April 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman for viewing and to sign the register. Entombment services will be Tuesday April 21 at 3:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Bro. Greg Russell officiating.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Wampler family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020