|
|
Don Welch
Knoxville - Cecil Don Welch, age 63, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was of the Catholic faith. He was a Plumber by trade, and a member of Masonic Cincinnati Lafayette Lodge 483 F&AM. In his spare time he loved bee keeping and gardening. He was the best husband and father in the world who was always ready with the best advice. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Mae Welch, first wife Theresa Feucht Welch, daughter Amy Christine Welch, and brothers Roger Gale Welch and Donald Glyen Welch. He is survived by his wife of 22 years Kathryn Ann Welch; children: Roger Dean Welch (Annie), Stacey Welch Palmer, Joshua Wayne Welch (Timothy Hendrick), and stepson Greg Ganues (Rachel); grandchildren: Abigail Welch, Allysen Welch, Henry Ganues, and Elizabeth Ganues; Brothers: Roy, Jack, Ray, Larry and Ralph Welch; and sisters Betty Stevens and Diane Lyle. The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service. Family and friends will meet Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:45 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019